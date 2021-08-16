Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other research firms have also commented on WIX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.88.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dimensional Fund Advisors#Needham Company Llc#Rosenblatt Securities#Keycorp#Wedbush#Royal Bank Of Canada#Signaturefd Llc#Wix Com Wix Com Ltd#Wix Editor#Wix Adi#News Ratings#Wix Com Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Garrison Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link. Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.55 million,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UNCY) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Unicycive Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:UNCY) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Unicycive Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Update

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 31,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $18.77

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $19.33. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands. Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAS. Morgan...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Imago BioSciences Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 25th (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:IMGO) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Imago BioSciences had issued 8,400,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $134,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Grows By 16.1%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 907.0 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Grows By 15.5%

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Investors Buy Large Volume of ImmunoGen Call Options (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,259 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 931% compared to the typical volume of 607 call options. Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday,...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CM Life Sciences II Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

CM Life Sciences II’s (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 23rd. CM Life Sciences II had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

African Gold Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 25th (OTCMKTS:AGACU)

African Gold Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AGACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. African Gold Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $35.82

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.82, but opened at $37.20. Intapp shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 433 shares traded. A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “. Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. National...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.61. Approximately 17,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 897,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Navigator in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PPL Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 11,036 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 308% compared to the average volume of 2,708 call options. PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse...

Comments / 0

Community Policy