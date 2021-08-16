Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also commented on WIX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.88.