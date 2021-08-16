Piper Sandler Lowers Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target to $1.50
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
