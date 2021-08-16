Cancel
Stocks

Piper Sandler Lowers Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Price Target to $1.50

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs Sells 526 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $21,445.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,527.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eric Dobmeier Buys 7,000 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 7,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s stock opened at $200.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $209.78.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link. Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.55 million,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce sales of $91.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the highest is $92.70 million. Nevro posted sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Acquires £14,500 in Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($18,944.34). ROL stock opened at GBX 28.75 ($0.38) on Friday. The...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OIN Finance (OIN) Market Cap Hits $4.40 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $603,450.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Investors Buy Large Volume of ImmunoGen Call Options (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,259 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 931% compared to the typical volume of 607 call options. Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.01

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter. A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. Coatue Management...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.55

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.04. AQUA has been the topic...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Navigator in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. JFrog traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.61. Approximately 17,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 897,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Rises By 16.2%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Grows By 16.1%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 907.0 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

MAU stock opened at C$0.68 on Friday. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.63 and a 1-year high of C$1.27. The company has a market cap of C$71.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78. Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)...

