SVB Leerink Comments on Synlogic, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYBX)
Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synlogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.www.modernreaders.com
