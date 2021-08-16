Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

SVB Leerink Comments on Synlogic, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYBX)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSynlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synlogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sybx#Svb Leerink#Biotechnology Company#Svb Leerink Comments#Synlogic Inc#Sybx#Zacks Investment Research#Chardan Capital#2 03#Fmr Llc#Vanguard Group Inc#Ikarian Capital Llc#Gilder Gagnon Howe#Royce Associates Lp#Synb1934#Pku#Enteric Hyperoxaluria#News Ratings#Synlogic Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells $44,881.92 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.30.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s share price rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 27,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 360,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12. TBPH...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $31,621.32 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs Sells 526 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $21,445.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,527.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link. Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.55 million,...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.64.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce sales of $91.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the highest is $92.70 million. Nevro posted sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Update

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 31,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Imago BioSciences Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 25th (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:IMGO) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Imago BioSciences had issued 8,400,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $134,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “. Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. National...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UNCY) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Unicycive Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:UNCY) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Unicycive Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $18.77

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $19.33. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 26 shares trading hands. Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAS. Morgan...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Critical Contrast: Provident Financial (FPLPY) versus Its Rivals

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS: FPLPY) is one of 16 public companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Provident Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation. Institutional &...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Investors Buy Large Volume of ImmunoGen Call Options (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,259 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 931% compared to the typical volume of 607 call options. Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $35.82

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.82, but opened at $37.20. Intapp shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 433 shares traded. A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy