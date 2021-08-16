Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 3,200 ($41.81) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,245.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
