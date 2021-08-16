Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 3,200 ($41.81) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,245.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berenberg Bank#Wpm#Wheaton Precious Metals#Gbx 3 200 Lrb#Gbx 3 980 31 Lrb#Wheaton Precious Metals#Silver Wheaton Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Position Increased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Acquires £14,500 in Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($18,944.34). ROL stock opened at GBX 28.75 ($0.38) on Friday. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CLSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

MAU stock opened at C$0.68 on Friday. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.63 and a 1-year high of C$1.27. The company has a market cap of C$71.36 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78. Montage Gold (CVE:MAU)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Grows By 16.1%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 907.0 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

African Gold Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 25th (OTCMKTS:AGACU)

African Gold Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AGACU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. African Gold Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Shares Up 7.3%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.22 and last traded at C$11.21. 82,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 286,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in July

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128.3 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Navigator in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Contrasting Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA)

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) and Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 25.1% of Finance...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Rises By 16.2%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “. A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SWIM. Truist initiated coverage on Latham...
Businessmodernreaders.com

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Insider Alex Baldock Sells 251,575 Shares

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) insider Alex Baldock sold 251,575 shares of Dixons Carphone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £352,205 ($460,158.09). Alex Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Update

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 31,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy