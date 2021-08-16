Wheaton Precious Metals’ (WPM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.