Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Down 36.6% in July
Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the July 15th total of 166,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.www.modernreaders.com
