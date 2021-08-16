Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Down 36.6% in July

Unicycive Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:UNCY) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Unicycive Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.