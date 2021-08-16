Gun licence applicants in UK face social media checks after Plymouth attack

Police are to be investigated over the return of shotgun and licence to a 22-year-old man who shot dead five people and himself.Jake Davison had his gun and certificate returned to him last month after they had been confiscated by police in September 2020 following an allegation of assault.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it will investigate Devon and Cornwall Police over the return of Davison’s shotgun and shotgun certificate. This includes the force’s role and actions regarding firearms licensing, IOPC regional director David Ford said.He added: “It has not yet been established whether the shotgun returned to Davison was used in yesterday’s shootings.”It comes after PM Boris Johnson said how Davison came to legally own a gun in the UK should be “properly investigated”.The offender shot dead his mother Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, aged 50.Sophie Martyn, aged three her father Lee Martyn, aged 40, Stephen Washington, aged 59, and Kate Shepherd, aged 66, were also killed. All the deceased lived locally in the Keyham area of Plymouth.Mother and son Michelle and Ben Parsonage survived the attack but were left with life-changing injuries.