Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Gun licence applicants in UK face social media checks after Plymouth attack

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplicants for permission to own a firearm or shotgun will be subject to social media checks after the Plymouth mass shooting, ministers have said. Questions have been asked about how the Keyham gunman Jake Davison, 22, obtained a firearms licence and carried out his attack, in which he killed five people before turning the gun on himself.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Davison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Licences#Devon And Cornwall Police#Uk#The Home Office#Metropolitan#Sun#Iopc#Derriford#Plymouth Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
AnimalsBBC

Seven police forces team up to tackle hare coursing

Seven police forces have teamed up in a bid to tackle hare coursing. The borders between Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent police forces have been removed to make it easier to prosecute offenders. Coursing is when criminal gangs set dogs to chase hares - often betting large...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Five killed in Plymouth mass shooting named by police

Five people killed by a gunman in a “rampaging firearms attack” in Plymouth have been named by police. Jake Davison, 22, shot and killed his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, at a house in Biddick Drive in the Keyham area of the city on Thursday evening.
Public SafetyMedscape News

Gun Licence Guidance for Doctors in the Wake of Plymouth Shootings

New statutory guidance for doctors on assessing applicants for gun licences is to be brought forward and published over the coming weeks, following the Plymouth mass shooting. The Home Secretary Priti Patel says doctors will be required to carry out medical checks on all applicants for firearms licences. In a...
Public SafetyWRAL

UK killings suspect got seized gun, license back last month

LONDON — Britain's police watchdog says it has launched an investigation into why a 22-year-old man who fatally shot five people in southwestern England on Thursday was given back his confiscated gun and gun license last month. Police have said Jake Davison killed his mother and four other people, including...
Public SafetyPosted by
WGAU

Man kills 5, himself in UK's first mass shooting in decade

LONDON — (AP) — A young man who killed five people, including his mother, and then took his own life in Britain’s first mass shooting in over a decade had complained online about difficulties meeting women and being “beaten down” by life. Police said Friday the motive for the shootings...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Plymouth shooting - news: Jake Davison gun licence returned weeks before mass murder as vigil held for victims

Police are to be investigated over the return of shotgun and licence to a 22-year-old man who shot dead five people and himself.Jake Davison had his gun and certificate returned to him last month after they had been confiscated by police in September 2020 following an allegation of assault.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it will investigate Devon and Cornwall Police over the return of Davison’s shotgun and shotgun certificate. This includes the force’s role and actions regarding firearms licensing, IOPC regional director David Ford said.He added: “It has not yet been established whether the shotgun returned to Davison was used in yesterday’s shootings.”It comes after PM Boris Johnson said how Davison came to legally own a gun in the UK should be “properly investigated”.The offender shot dead his mother Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, aged 50.Sophie Martyn, aged three her father Lee Martyn, aged 40, Stephen Washington, aged 59, and Kate Shepherd, aged 66, were also killed. All the deceased lived locally in the Keyham area of Plymouth.Mother and son Michelle and Ben Parsonage survived the attack but were left with life-changing injuries.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Plymouth shooting: Grief turns to anger as victims’ friends and politicians demand answers over gun licence

Grieving friends of the Plymouth gunman’s victims have joined politicians in demanding answers about why the killer’s firearm was returned to him by police weeks before the deadly shooting.Jake Davison, 22, was stripped of his shotgun in December following an alleged assault but officers returned it to him last month after he attended an anger management course.Campaigners and politicians called for an urgent explanation about why Davison was given back his weapon, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer suggested a review of gun licensing laws may be needed.Davidson shot dead five people - his mother Maxine Davison, 51, Lee...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Plymouth shooting: Police returned Jake Davison’s gun licence month before mass murder

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has said it will investigate Devon and Cornwall Police over Plymouth shooter Jake Davison’s possession of a shotgun and shotgun certificate, which were returned to him last month after being removed in September 2020 following an allegation of assault.The certificates were returned to Davison last month after being removed in September 2020 following an allegation of assault.In a statement, IOPC regional director David Ford confirmed a mandatory referral had been received from Devon and Cornwall Police on Friday morning, relating to Thursday’s events in Plymouth as well as “police contact with Jake Davison prior...

Comments / 0

Community Policy