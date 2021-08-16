Cancel
Tropical storm watch canceled; all schools have classes Tuesday; shelters not needed at this time

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Joint Information Center has issued a release stating that the tropical storm watch has been canceled for Guam and Rota and that Guam remains in COR 3. The National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Forecast Office Guam continues to monitor Tropical Depression 16W. As of 7 p.m., 16W was located 13.6 degrees north latitude and 149.1 degrees east longitude, about 250 miles east-southeast of Saipan and 290 miles east of Guam. It is currently moving west at 18 mph with maximum sustained winds of 25 mph.

www.pncguam.com

