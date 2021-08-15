Cancel
Memphis, TN

LEO Events: Business Development Specialist

choose901.com
 6 days ago

The Business Development Specialist will work both strategically and tactically in a fast-paced, exciting, collaborative environment to identify opportunities for business growth and optimize marketing strategies. This position is responsible for supporting LEO’s Business Development and Marketing activities. You are a strong candidate if you possess: excellent attention to detail, strong communication skills, the ability to work cross-functionally between departments, an entrepreneurial spirit, curiosity, and adaptability to dynamic and competing priorities.

choose901.com

Memphis, TN
