LEO Events: Business Development Specialist
The Business Development Specialist will work both strategically and tactically in a fast-paced, exciting, collaborative environment to identify opportunities for business growth and optimize marketing strategies. This position is responsible for supporting LEO’s Business Development and Marketing activities. You are a strong candidate if you possess: excellent attention to detail, strong communication skills, the ability to work cross-functionally between departments, an entrepreneurial spirit, curiosity, and adaptability to dynamic and competing priorities.choose901.com
