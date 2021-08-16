Gaming Review: Fanatec CSL DD wheelbase

What makes Wingspan stand out, barring the focus on birds and how relaxing things are, is its gorgeous art. Wingspan’s digital version expands on the board game with sublime animations and music to make a laid-back game even better. Your aim here is to build up your nature preserve by adding more birds and raising your own score. You do this by focussing on different areas of growth and by strategizing on the fly with what birds to summon, when to focus on food versus eggs, specific in-game goals, and more. I’m not even going to bother trying to go over the basic controls, because it is pretty complex initially. There is a lot to keep in mind as you try to draw more birds and the requirements to get them revolve around the food you get from the bird feeder dice tower needing to match the bird’s requirements. I did the tutorial twice and tried playing on my own before Wingspan finally clicked and I understood the game flow against others.