Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Nicole Kidman stayed in character even off 'Nine Perfect Strangers' set

By Fred Topel
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ow8c_0bSmGitM00
Nicole Kidman stars in "Nine Perfect Strangers." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman said she remained in character as a wellness guru for the six months the cast and crew quarantined in Australia while filming the new Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers.

The eight-episode show, based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, premieres Wednesday. The story centers around Kidman's Masha at the Tranquillum wellness retreat.

"I walked in as Masha, and I never related to anybody in any other way," Kidman said during a recent Television Critics Association Zoom panel. "I only related to them as Masha."

Masha picks nine people to attend Tranquillum, each coping with different issues, such as grief, weight loss or marital discord.

Kidman, 54, said she didn't feel she could switch between herself and Masha, so chose to remain in character even while off the set.

"It was the only way I could actually relate to people," Kidman said. "I felt like, otherwise, I would be doing a performance, and I didn't want to feel that way."

The guests at Tranquillum are also trying to figure out Masha while they undergo her therapy. Masha speaks with a Russian accent and reveals more about her past as the series continues.

"I found the accent due to putting together her whole life story and made it a Russian-American mix," Kidman said. "She speaks seven languages, just in case you didn't know."

Kidman said her first scene was the one in which Masha introduces herself to her nine patients. Kidman said she aimed to give her co-stars peace as Masha, and ignored any co-star who called her Nicole.

"I wanted a very calm healing energy to emanate all the time," Kidman said. "So I remember going over to people and putting my hand on their heart or holding their hand."

Melissa McCarthy, 50, plays Francis, an author struggling to create another hit. The actor said she continued thinking about Masha's fictional lessons after cameras stopped rolling.

"It makes you think of very big questions," McCarthy said. "What will be changed when you're gone? Who will care? What have you left behind? Have you made something better?"

One line Masha says stood out, McCarthy said. Francis tells Masha she's trying to avoid suffering and Masha replies, "You're already suffering."

"When you mask your problems, masking things doesn't make them better," McCarthy said. "At some point, you have to get them out."

Nine Perfect Strangers filmed in Australia under COVID-19 safety protocols. Kidman said quarantining the cast and crew together contributed to the feeling that they were really at Tranquillum.

"We existed in this dream state for almost six months," Kidman said. "It was really kind of weird and magical. We all just arrived from all different countries, all different sort of quarantine places, suddenly bonded and had to do this show together for six months."

The other eight strangers are played by Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Michael Shannon, Asher Keddie and Grace Van Patten. David E. Kelley adapted the book. He and Kidman also worked together on the adaptation of Moriarty's Big Little Lies for HBO.

McCarthy and Kidman shared stories about their visits to spas with treatments far less successful than Masha's. McCarthy said one prescribed a painful bath in grapefruit extract, which burned long after she got out.

"I'm now in a room, trying to not gracefully get out of a bath very fast and having some amount of modesty," McCarthy said.

Kidman recalled a cold bath that had the opposite of its intended effect. She was locked in a tank of cold water, pounding on it to no avail.

"That, to me, was absolute torture," Kidman said. "They still wouldn't let me out, and I had to lie in the sort of slightly dirty salt water for two hours."

New episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers premiere Wednesdays on Hulu.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
167K+
Followers
38K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Shannon
Person
Grace Van Patten
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Luke Evans
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Person
Melvin Gregg
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Asher Keddie
Person
David E. Kelley
Person
Bobby Cannavale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Tranquillum#Russian American#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Hair CareTelegraph

Has Nicole Kidman started a new hair trend with her 'long pixie' cut?

Lately we have seen a wave of new haircuts worth putting on your Pinterest board. Jada Pinkett Smith and Iris Law have shaved their hair to a striking number one, while early adopters Rihanna and Zoe Kravitz are sporting the short pixie cut that Edie Sedgewick, Mia Farrow and Twiggy made famous in the 60s.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Nicole Kidman Kissed Her Long Hair Goodbye in Favor of a Cool Pixie Cut

Nicole Kidman, one of Hollywood's best chameleons, featured a new 'do recently and it's honestly such a departure from her usual flowy, long hair!. The new look in her first IG post featuring it is giving late-2000s poof meets voluminous pixie. But don't go getting married to the change up just yet, y'all—the wig cut is likely for Nicole's role in Roar, a new series slated for Apple TV+. "On set 🌈 #Roar #FemaleFilmmakers" reads the caption.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Nicole Kidman Speaks Out About ‘Painful’ Experience Not Being Able to Have Her Kids on Set of New Show

Nicole Kidman is opening up in a rare interview about her children. Notably, that she had to leave her 10 and 13-year-old daughter at home to film a new miniseries. The Being the Ricardos star said not having her children on set while she filmed her new Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers was painful. Producers banned non-essential personnel from filming over COVID-19 protocols.
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise's Exes Nicole Kidman & Katie Holmes Share A Secret Friendship: 'They Have Each Other's Backs'

When Katie Holmes divorced Tom Cruise after six years of marriage in 2012, she turned to someone who knew exactly what she was going through: Nicole Kidman. “They shared a very unique experience,” a source tells OK!. “Nicole knew firsthand how difficult it was to walk away from Tom and the stress that comes with being married to such a huge star.”
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Nicole Kidman Is Practically Unrecognizable With a Strawberry Blonde Pixie Cut

At this point in Nicole Kidman's career, she knows her way around a good—but often bad—wig. But Kidman's hair transformation for her latest role in the AppleTV+ series Roar is a real sight to behold. In fact, her new strawberry blonde pixie is giving major "Julie Andrews vibes from Sound of Music," as one fan noted on Instagram.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Nicole Kidman says one of greatest regrets is not having more children: ‘But I wasn’t given that choice’

Nicole Kidman has opened up about one of her greatest regrets, with the actor revealing that she wishes she had more children. The Nine Perfect Strangers star, who shares two children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and two children with husband Keith Urban, reflected on her desire for a bigger family during an interview with Marie Claire Australia for the magazine’s 25th birthday issue.
CelebritiesBillboard

Here's How Keith Urban Feels About Wife Nicole Kidman's Steamy Love Scenes

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been loved up for the last decade and a half, but how does he feel when she's loving up on someone else onscreen?. The Australian-American actress talked to E! Daily Pop while promoting her new Hulu miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers about how her husband areacts to her steamy scenes. According to Kidman, he handles it like a pro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy