Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

On This Day: Ecuador grants asylum to Julian Assange

By UPI Staff
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1EYB_0bSmGfFB00
On August 16, 2012, the Ecuadorean government said it was granting political asylum in its London Embassy to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, trying to avoid extradition to Sweden to face questioning in a sexual assault investigation. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1812, British forces foiled plans for a U.S. invasion of Canada by capturing the city of Detroit.

In 1896, the North Country gold rush began with the discovery of gold in the Klondike region of Canada's Yukon Territory.

In 1948, baseball legend Babe Ruth died in New York of cancer at age 53.

In 1954, the first edition of Sports Illustrated was published.

In 1977, Elvis Presley, the king of rock 'n' roll, died of heart failure at his home in Memphis at age 42.

In 1987, a Northwest Airlines jet bound for Phoenix crashed on takeoff from Detroit Metropolitan Airport, killing 156 people. A 4-year-old girl, Celia Cichan, was the sole survivor.

In 2005, a West Caribbean Airways flight from Colombia crashed in a remote area of northwest Venezuela, killing 160 people.

In 2008, American swimmer Michael Phelps won his record eighth gold medal in a single Olympics in the Summer Games at Beijing.

In 2009, John Yettaw, a Missouri man convicted in Myanmar of illegally visiting political opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, serving a lengthy house-arrest sentence, was allowed to leave the country.

In 2012, the Ecuadorean government said it was granting political asylum in its London Embassy to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, trying to avoid extradition to Sweden to face questioning in a sexual assault investigation and subsequent extradition to the United States on allegations he published classified material. Ecuador withdrew its offer of asylum in April 2019, and London police arrested him.

In 2013, the MV Thomas Aquinas ferry carrying nearly 700 people collided with a cargo ship and sank off the Philippines. Authorities later said the accident killed about 60 people and many others were reported missing.

In 2020, Japan reported that its gross domestic product shrank 27.8% in the second quarter of 2020, its greatest economic contraction on record.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
167K+
Followers
38K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Thomas Aquinas
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum#Canada#British#Sports Illustrated#Northwest Airlines#American#Ecuadorean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
WikiLeaks
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Philippines
Related
Immigrationtheclevelandamerican.com

Mexico grants political asylum to former Minister of Public Works Jerson Martinez

The announcement was made by his bodyguard, Pedro Cruz, who said he could not be arrested or deported because of international law protection. “Mr. Jerson Martinez has been granted refugee status due to political persecution in the state of Mexico,” said Pedro Cruz, the former officer’s bodyguard after appealing against the arrest warrant issued by the Second Peace Court.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

What is the latest on Julian Assange?

The future of Julian Assange hinges on the movements of the British justice system, with the WikiLeaks founder imprisoned in London but still wanted on espionage charges in the US. An early hearing in the American authorities’ bid to extradite him was heard in the High Court on Wednesday. Here,...
SportsPosted by
IBTimes

Myanmar Goalkeeper To Be Granted Asylum In Japan: Reports

Japan will grant asylum to a footballer from Myanmar's national team who raised an anti-coup salute during a match outside Tokyo and refused to fly home, reports said Friday. Substitute goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung raised the three-finger salute as the national anthem played before a World Cup qualifier against Japan in May.
Congress & Courtsaudacy.com

US granted more grounds to appeal on Assange extradition

LONDON (AP) — Britain's High Court on Wednesday granted U.S. authorities permission to expand their grounds for appealing an earlier U.K. court decision to block the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, where he is wanted on espionage charges. District Court Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled in January that Assange was...
U.S. PoliticsRebel Yell

US attacks British refusal to extradite Julian Assange

(London) US government lawyers on Wednesday questioned the reliability of an expert the UK judiciary has relied on to refuse the extradition of Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, who the American judiciary has been charged with on a massive scale Wants to bring document leaks to court. In January,...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Julian Assange: US extradition bid gets a legal boost

The United States has been given a boost in its bid to extradite Julian Assange, who is in prison in the UK. In January, a court in London ruled he could not be extradited because of concerns over his mental health and the risk of suicide in the US. A...
Congress & Courtsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Stage victory for the USA in the extradition proceedings against Julian Assange

The Wikileaks founder Julian Assange suffered a partial defeat in the process of his extradition on Wednesday. In the appeal process, it is now to be clarified again whether the mental state of Assange prevents imprisonment in the USA. The presiding judge of the London High Court allows the US representatives to attack the health report that was decisive in the lower court and expands the proceedings accordingly. The main hearing is due to take place on October 27th and 28th.
SportsBirmingham Star

Japan to grant asylum to rebel Myanmar football player

Tokyo [Japan], August 13 (ANI): Japan will be granting asylum status to renegate Myanmar football player Pyae Lyan Aung, who refused to go back to Myanmar following the World Cup qualifier in Japan next week. Citing NHK World, Sputnik reported that the Japanese Immigration Services Agency decided to grant the...
WorldBirmingham Star

Raab exchanges views with Aussie counterpart on Afghanistan

London [UK], August 19 (ANI): United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday exchanged views with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne about the situation in Afghanistan. He informed that Australia and the UK are united in evacuating people from the war-torn country and both the countries will evacuate nationals...
U.S. Politicsmuncievoice.com

Julian Assange Hearing Scheduled for Aug 11th – It’s a Political Sham

US Justice Department – Release Assange Instead of Belaboring this Sham Legal Process. As I’ve pointed out many times, it’s time for the US Justice Department to drop the charges against Julian Assange. There is a hearing coming up this week in London (8/11) to discuss the extradition. Still, it will be a farce no matter what case is presented because this case is about one thing — a pissed-off witch named Hillary Clinton who was embarrassed over losing her presidential bid to a half-witted reality TV host. Even four years of Mueller vetting and Rachel Maddow rants couldn’t produce a shred of evidence to support Hillary’s and John Podesta’s case about Russian hackers at the DNC.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy