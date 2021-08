Travel fintech Hopper has raised USD 175 million in a Series G funding round bringing its total raised to date to USD 585 million. Hopper says it will use the funds to accelerate growth – including an aggressive hiring plan that will add 500 people to the current staff of 1,200. The company says 300 of those new employees will work in customer service, an area co-founder and CEO Fred Lalonde has acknowledged was not equipped to handle the flurry of requests that came in during the first several months of the pandemic.