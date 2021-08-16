Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

What veg can you grow in the autumn?

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JtqWM_0bSmGWFW00
Pippa Greenwood gets ready to plant her autumn veg (Pippa Greenwood/PA)

By September, gardeners will be seeing gaps in their vegetable plots where summer favourites such as peas, lettuces, beetroot and broccoli have given their all and are ready to be confined to the compost heap.

But rather than leaving the veg plot full of gaps, it makes sense to get some new residents into the soil, for gentle winter cropping or early harvests next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHqBH_0bSmGWFW00
Garden expert and broadcaster Pippa Greenwood on her allotment (Pippa Greenwood/PA)

Gardening expert Pippa Greenwood, a regular panellist on BBC Radio 4 Gardeners’ Question Time who runs her own online gardening store (pippagreenwood.com), says: “Bought in early to mid-September, small plants will soon establish as there is still some warmth in the soil.”

She grows a range of veg from autumn plantings and her favourites include:

Tatsoi

“This is a classic Oriental vegetable with a mouth-watering, slightly mustardy flavour, with a wonderful crunch when braised or added to stir fries or salads,” says Pippa. “It is worth netting these if you have a sizeable local pigeon population, but they are really hardy.”

Pippa says gardeners could be harvesting the leaves by the end of autumn and early winter, depending on where you live and on the weather (the colder it is, the later it will be).

Harvest the outermost leaves as you need them and don’t cover the plant during winter, as it is tough enough to withstand harsh temperatures. It may give you leaves throughout winter, before running to seed in spring.

Onions

“Japanese bunching varieties or the classic spring or salad onion do really well if grown from small plants at this time of year. The bunching ones are often sown several seeds to a ‘cell’, and these can be planted out as one,” says Pippa.

“As the bulbs develop, they start to push away from each other with the pressure and so space themselves adequately,” explains Pippa. “I do suggest planting the young salad onions out individually, though.”

The onions should be ready to harvest in late spring and early summer.

Overwintering cabbages

“For a spring harvest, these are a classic for planting in September and they, too, are great shredded into salads, lightly steamed or braised, or in stir fries,” says Pippa. “I always cover these with taut netting, or grow them in a mesh-covered frame, just to ensure that any late-flying cabbage white butterflies and the local pigeons don’t get there before I do.”

Purple-sprouting broccoli

“These are always so welcome with their early harvest,” says Pippa. “Make sure you firm the young plants in really well and you’ll increase the cropping when the time comes. I repeat the re-firming every week or so for the first month or two. Pigeons like these too, so a mesh-covered frame may be needed.”

Again, this crop should be ready to harvest in spring.

Radicchio

“Radicchio is one of those vegetables which seems to be gaining popularity year on year, and it’s no wonder” says Pippa. “When you plant them out, don’t be surprised that they are a rather boring green, sometimes with a very slight flush of that coveted red.

“As the plants grow, they colour up more and once they have experienced the first of the cold weather, the richest red wine colour that contrasts so stunningly with the wide, bright white veins, really develops in earnest.”

Harvest the leaves once good new growth has appeared, which could be as soon as late autumn or early winter, although again it depends on where you live and the weather. Alternatively, leave it a bit longer to develop a more cabbage-like head.

Tips for success

Prepare your soil

Before planting out your plug plants, weed the area and add well-rotted manure or compost to it, mixing it in well to give the young plants a boost. However, don’t give them extra feed until spring, or you’ll encourage ‘soft’ growth, which may damage them in the cooler months, she says.

Watch out for slugs

“At this time of year, soft, young, juicy plants are really appealing to slugs,” says Pippa. “Regularly collecting up slugs is always worthwhile, and it is worth using the nematode control (harmless to wildlife, pets and humans) before or very soon after planting.

“Use now, while the soil is still warm and moist, and you will prevent a lot of damage to the plants as they start to grow away, and stop many of them laying their eggs too.”

Make small spaces work

Even if you have a very small plot, you can grow many overwintering vegetables – including radicchio and onions – in large containers, which you can keep close to the kitchen for harvesting, Pippa notes.

Avoid planting veg from the same family in the same spot

For example, if you’re filling the gaps of an existing vegetable plot, don’t plant new brassica plants where your summer brassicas were grown, she advises. So you wouldn’t plant purple sprouting broccoli where you have just finished harvesting calabrese or summer broccoli. Try to rotate the vegetable families so none are grown in the same place two years running.

All these vegetables are available as small UK-grown plants in peat-free compost from pippagreenwood.com.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

216K+
Followers
101K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#European Union#Veg#Weather#Slovenia#Oriental#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningcountryliving.com

Why plant leaves turn yellow

One of the biggest problems for plant parents is plant leaves turning yellow. Have you done a frantic Google search to find a solution? Put simply, yellow leaves on plants is a signal that your plant needs extra help. "The condition is known as chlorosis, and it occurs when something...
GardeningPosted by
PennLive.com

This little bulb is one of the most fragrant plants of all: George’s Plant Pick of the Week

Here’s PennLive garden writer George Weigel’s Plant Pick of the Week for this week:. * What it is: Tuberose is a frost-tender small bulb (technically a rhizome) that blooms for a few weeks in August and September with some of the most fragrant flowers of any plant. Flowers are white (with a pink version) and trumpet-shaped while the foliage is green and grass-like.
Gardeningthespruce.com

When and How to Fertilize Hydrangeas

Hydrangeas are beloved for their large flower heads and attractive colors. Welcome them to your garden as a glorious focal point or for showy cut flowers. They are easy to love and grow across most of the United States, but need a little extra care in the realm of fertilizing. Be sure to follow these guidelines for how to fertilize hydrangeas a few times a year. Use these tips to welcome even more lush blooms throughout summer and fall and keep foliage healthy.
Gardeninggardeningsoul.com

How To Grow Hydrangeas In Containers

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. Hydrangeas are beautiful and stunning flowers that produce abundance of different color blooms. The colors range from blue, vibrant pink, lavender to frosty white making them perfect for all flower lovers. Sometimes a single hydrangea can have multiple colors on one plant! Most people don’t want the hassle or space needed to grow traditional plants in their homes but there’s no need with these easy-to-grow beauties because they do well even when grown in small containers like pots.
Agriculturegopresstimes.com

Fungi can plague garden tomato plants

BROWN COUNTY – Have you ever had brown spots on the lower leaves of your tomato plants causing the leaves to turn yellow and die? Well, you are not the only one. There are two common diseases tomatoes can get which cause concern for gardeners, resulting in many calls to the Horticulture Help Desk.
GardeningMilton Daily Standard

Choosing bulbs for fall planting

Before we know it hot, humid summer days will turn crisp and cool as the growing season starts to wind down. But don’t put away your gardening tools just yet, fall is a great time to start laying the groundwork for a show-stopping spring garden. What could be better than a vibrant explosion of color after a cold, gray winter? Flower bulbs are a great place to start your garden design. Even the most inexperienced gardener can create something to be proud of. Bulbs are easy to grow, easy to maintain and since the nutrients are stored within the bulb, complicated soil preparation isn’t necessary. Grow them in beds, borders, window boxes, and containers.
GardeningTelegraph

20 plants that should come with a health warning

A picture of a bamboo that had muscled its way through a living room wall and threatened to engulf the sofa grabbed my attention. That was just an initial flick through a copy of the recently published Invasive Bamboos by Brian Taylor, Jim Glaister and Max Wade (Packard, £35). But...
Gardeningthelandonline.com

Gardening: Beat the heat and watch those floppy plants

Is the garden not what you were hoping for this year? Browned leaves instead of green and half sized plants? Welcome to the club of disappointment my gardening friend. High heat and low rain this year has made it challenging for our non-desert plants to thrive. Our only hope? Next year will be better?!? Be comforted to know that gardening is an ongoing challenging process … it’s not for wimps!
AnimalsBrainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Planting proper plants for monarch butterflies

Answer: You are right! After the flowers fade on the plant, Asclepias tuberosa get grayish-green seed pods that are three to 6 inches long. When the seed pods turn brown, they will break open and the hundreds of seeds, which have puffs of cotton attached to them, will get dispersed by the wind. To collect the seeds, let the seed pods dry on the plant, but collect them before the pods break open. The seeds are flat, brown, and shaped like a teardrop. Plant the seeds in the fall (November is a good time) as they need cold stratification; making them perfect candidates for winter sowing. It will take two to three years to see flowers on the plants.
Gardeningalmanac.com

Making New Plants From Cuttings

Tender container plants are at their peak in mid-summer, when the weather turns colder they will be lost unless you bring them inside. Even with a greenhouse, we don’t have enough room for everything we want to save and it is even more difficult if you are trying to fit them all on a sunny windowsill. Instead of lugging in large containers and digging up entire plants you can easily take cuttings of your favorites and start some new plants.
Animalsnewspressnow.com

Caterpillars horn in on tomato plants

Several types of caterpillars damage tomato plants in Missouri, but the tomato hornworm and the tobacco hornworm usually get the most attention because of the prominent horn on the last segment of their bodies, according to a press release. These insects are big, green, and hungry, said University of Missouri...
GardeningTelegraph

Six simple jobs that will transform your garden next spring

I always try to tell myself to enjoy and live in the moment when I’m in the garden and not think about the things that I need to be getting on with in a few weeks’ or months’ time, but, forgive me, I’d suggest that you think about your spring bulbs over the next week or two.
Gardeningsoprissun.com

Plant flowers and don’t mow those dandelions

After 28 years of beekeeping, Ed Colby’s movements around his hives are steady and calm. Instead of a full beekeeping suit, he’s wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved shirt and a bee veil to protect his face. The steady hum of bees fills the air as he prys open a hive.
AnimalsThe Spokesman-Review

Gardening: Protect your garden from hungry deer as heat, drought force them to look for anything green to eat

There is the hint of a cool down in the long-range forecast but it’s now August and the usual gardening challenges are still there. Let’s check out a couple. With this hot weather, vegetation and the water sources in the wild are drying up, and deer will be seeking out our nicely watered gardens for breakfast, lunch and dinner for the foreseeable future. Because it’s so dry, they will likely be snacking on stuff they usually don’t eat. So, it’s time to get a good deer repellent on your favorite plants.
Gardeningredmondspokesman.com

Gardening column: Comatose tomatoes? Time for extra care

It’s time for a head’s up. Now isn’t the time to get caught napping in the tomato patch. My tomatoes may have gotten off to a slow start as a result of the extreme heat. Tomatoes prefer and grow best when temperatures are under 90 degrees Fahrenheit. For weeks the plants just seemed to sit there.
GardeningIsland Packet Online

The seeds of this oddly beautiful weed stay viable in the soil for over 100 years

The mullein had finished blooming, and stood up out of the pastures like dusty candelabra ... — Elizabeth Enright. Common mullein (Verbascum thapsus) is one of some 360 species of mulleins native to Europe, Africa, and Asia. This odd-looking weed — which can grow five or six feet tall — has other, more colorful names, such as lungwort, candlewick, blanket-leaf, feltwort, and Quaker rouge.
GardeningPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Choose these perennials for fall blooms

Purple asters bloom near goldenrod. Asters are hardy plants even in late summer. Photo by Nicholas A. Tonelli. My sister who lives in planting zone 5, far north of Virginia, asked my advice about selecting blooming plants for the heat of summer. I’ll give you the same guidance I shared with her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy