The digital euro project has launched "“ now the ECB must choose the right technology

Is the digital euro closer to being a reality? Isabelle Corbett of R3 goes into details on what can make this CBDC project happen. The European Central Bank’s (ECB) launch of a digital euro project is big news in the digital currency space – but even more promising is the willingness the ECB has displayed in listening to the concerns of its eventual end-users. Individuals and organisations alike have voiced that privacy must be the ECB’s number one priority when creating a digital euro. When it comes to safeguarding the future of the second-largest and second-most traded currency in the world – privacy must be king.