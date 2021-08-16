Cancel
Women to Watch: Chris Koski

By Sarah Blades
primewomen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Koski has a strong sense of social responsibility, and she belongs to a long list of organizations that focus on giving back to the community. She spends her time between Dallas, Sarasota, and Wyoming and loves trying out new things and finding new adventures and hobbies, all with the hope of making the world a better place around her. Chris brings that same passion and caring spirit to her role as CEO of the oral-care probiotics company ProBiora Health, which she founded in 2016. She has a true passion for social service, the products she produces with her company, and the team that she oversees. What’s her favorite part of the job? Watching her customers and employees flourish. “The best part of my job is seeing the benefit we bring to our customers,” she says. “And seeing our team thrive and succeed.”

