Parkersburg, WV

New City Park Gazebo

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new gazebo was dedicated at the Parkersburg City Park on Saturday. The gazebo, which was purchased and donated to the park by the Michaels family, was dedicated to Glenda and Virgil Michaels. Many members of the Michaels family were present for the dedication. Their daughter, Nancy Cross, said the family wanted to honor their parents, Glenda and Virgil Michaels, by giving back to the community that had been so good to them. Their children are Jack Michaels, Nancy Cross, Judi Marshall and Beth Pfaff. “Although they would not be remembered for anything outstanding, my parents would be remembered for giving to their neighbors, friends and family,” said Cross. (Photo Provided)

