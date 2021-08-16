Cancel
Tennis

5 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $410,000

Fremont Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Chadwick, , Charles.chadwick@thecncteam.com, https://THECNCTeam.com - A rare recently updated 1.5 story home located in desired Fire Ridge Estates. This meticulous home has natural light pouring into this open floor plan. New flooring spans the entire main floor. Granite Counter tops in kitchen, all appliances including brand new refrigerator. Master suite with dual vanities, and a walk-in closet. A spacious loft includes bedroom and full bath. New carpet expands the lower level, along with bedroom, ¾ bath, and enormous storage area. Soak up the sun in this lovely open back yard, and green space. Clubhouse with pool, tennis courts, workout facilities, and more right around the corner. Elkhorn Public schools, restaurants, and shopping nearby.

