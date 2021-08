With only 50 games remaining, it's still likely the race for a division title will be settled in the final week of the regular season, but the Giants now have one of their best chances to make the road ahead much steeper for Los Angeles in San Diego. As the Giants begin a nine-game homestand at Oracle Park on Tuesday, they'll play the lowly Diamondbacks and a Rockies team that has MLB's worst road record while the Dodgers will travel east to face a surging Phillies team and a Mets club that has ...