The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Review: A Must-See Ride Through Witcher History

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Witcher franchise is growing by leaps and bounds, and after a long wait, fans can finally see the latest addition to the canon in Netflix's new anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Nightmare brings Geralt's mentor Vesemir into the spotlight, giving fans a look at the fan-favorite Witcher in his prime and shedding new light on foundational events in the Witcher mythology that were still a bit shrouded in mystery. The result is a thrilling ride through Witcher history full of style, pulse-pounding action, and often brutal choices that no Witcher fan dare miss, and I couldn't recommend it more.

