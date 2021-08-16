The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Review: A Must-See Ride Through Witcher History

That la serie de The Last of Us It is going to be something very big, it is something that we already sensed (HBO behind and budgets of eight figures per episode), but the magazine Variety just gave us one more proof of it. The publication has shared a list of the highest paid television actors of today and in it appears the name of Pedro Pascalwho will charge $ 600,000 per episode. The actor, preceded by his success in The Mandalorian, will end up breaking the bank playing Joel in what seems like one of the most important and ambitious video game adaptations in history. Pascal will only charge less than Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston (now in Your Honor), Oscar winner Kate Winslet (in fashion by Mare of Easttown) and the cast of Return of Sex and the City, with Sarah Jessica Parker at the helm. You will earn more than, for example, all the actors of Stranger Things and other fashion series, such as Ted Lasso and Succession. Will Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie measure up to those of Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson? There will be wait for 2022 to check.