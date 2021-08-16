Pasternack Introduces Low-PIM Coaxial Cable Assemblies for Wireless Infra Installations
Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has expanded its ever-growing line of low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies using Pasternack’s Super Flex cables, as well as popular cable offerings from Times Microwave that are ideal for use in wireless infrastructure installations, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and other low-PIM applications. These new cables are available in standard and custom lengths with same-day delivery.www.everythingrf.com
