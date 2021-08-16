Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Pasternack Introduces Low-PIM Coaxial Cable Assemblies for Wireless Infra Installations

everythingrf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has expanded its ever-growing line of low-PIM coaxial cable assemblies using Pasternack’s Super Flex cables, as well as popular cable offerings from Times Microwave that are ideal for use in wireless infrastructure installations, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and other low-PIM applications. These new cables are available in standard and custom lengths with same-day delivery.

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaxial Cable#Pim#Infra#Assemblies#Infinite Electronics#Rf#Pim#Super Flex#Times Microwave#Spo#Tft 402 Lf#Din#Type N#Vswr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Maury Microwave Introduces TVAC Cable Assemblies from 26.5 to 40 GHz

Maury Microwave has introduced high-power low-loss Stability TVAC thermal vacuum phase-stable microwave/RF cable assemblies that operate from 26.5 to 40 GHz. These cable assemblies are available with 2.92 mm, N-Type, and SMA connectors and are specifically designed for space applications. Thermal Vacuum (TVAC) chambers are used by space component manufacturers...
Electronicseverythingrf.com

L-com Introduces Low-PIM Rated, Ceiling, Omni and Flat Panel Antennas for 5G Applications

L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand has introduced a new line of low-PIM rated, ceiling, omni and flat panel antennas for sub-6 GHz in-building connectivity. The new ceiling, omni and flat panel antennas are ideal for use in indoor distributed wireless networks where the support of sub-6 GHz 5G, LTE, FirstNet or other telecommunication networks is required. With multiple options for the form factor, connector count and connector type, a full wireless network deployment can be achieved using these new antennas to reliably cover an entire building with high-quality Wi-Fi/cellular service.
Electronicsprosoundweb.com

IFBlue Introduces Value-Priced IFB Wireless Receiver & Dock Charging System

IFBlue, a new value-priced brand of products now being distributed worldwide by Lectrosonics, is announcing the introduction of a new IFB (Interruptible Foldback) receiver pack and associated dock charging system. The IFBlue receivers are fully compatible with Lectrosonics IFBT4 transmitters or any Lectrosonics Digital Hybrid Wireless transmitters operating in IFB...
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Pasternack Expands its Line of Precision Low PIM RF Coaxial Adapters

Pasternack, an ISO 9001:2008 manufacturer and International supplier of custom and standard RF, microwave and fiber optic products, has expanded its product line of high performance, precision low PIM adapters (In-Series | Between Series). The new low passive intermodulation (PIM) adapters from Pasternack are perfect for applications requiring high performance...
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Times Microwave Systems Introduces Test Cable for 5G, Automotive & Testing Applications

Times Microwave Systems has introduced the Clarity 70 test cable that is designed to accommodate high frequencies required for automotive systems, 5G, and other advanced testing applications. The Clarity 70 test cable is ultra-stable through 70 GHz with exceptionally low attenuation, and boasts steel torque, crush and overbend protection with abrasion resistance—without compromising flexibility. The design includes an ergonomic, stainless steel protective barrel strain relief and a hex coupling nut.
Cell Phoneseverythingrf.com

NAI Introduces STEADY LINK Series-C LMR 240 and LMR 400 Coax Cable Assemblies

NAI, a designer and manufacturer of custom interconnect solutions that deliver power and signals to monitor data, connect people and keep equipment operating, continues its introduction of new standard interconnect products under the STEADY LINK brand with the launch of a new line of Series-C LMR 240 and 400 coaxial cable assemblies. Series-C coax jumpers are designed to address the dramatic increase in the use of mobile devices by providing interconnect solutions to service 4G LTE and 5G wireless and industrial network applications.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Pasternack Introduces New Series of Mechanically Tunable Waveguide Gunn Diode Oscillators

Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has released a new waveguide Gunn diode oscillators ideal for electronic warfare and electronic countermeasures, microwave radio systems, military and commercial communications systems and more. Pasternack's new mechanically tunable waveguide Gunn diode oscillators cover...
Cell PhonesFosters Daily Democrat

IT Insight: Wireless safety and the wireless network

Let’s look at the differences between residential and commercial wireless networks and some tips on how to secure your network with an emphasis on the risks of employee cell phones and remote workers. A lot of people use wireless for their mobile devices and to connect to their computers and...
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Honeywell Introduces Software-driven Radar System for Automotive, Marine & Military Applications

Honeywell has developed a software-driven radar system for a wide range of applications. The IntuVue RDR-84K band radar system uses multiple beams to “see” more things at the same time than any commercially available radar. In addition to detecting weather, the system can simultaneously scan and receive radar returns from aircraft, ground vehicles, buildings, and even people.
Businesseverythingrf.com

Tower Semiconductor and Cadence Partner to Develop Reference Flow for 5G And Automotive Chips

Cadence Design Systems and Tower Semiconductor a leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, announced the release of a silicon-validated SP4T RF-SOI switch reference design flow using the Cadence Virtuoso Design Platform and RF Solution. The reference design flow provides a faster path to design closure for advanced 5G wireless, wireline infrastructure, and automotive IC product development.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Dynamic Spectrum Alliance Urges Countries to Allocate the 6 GHz Band for License-Free Technology

Dynamic Spectrum Alliance released a report which said opening the full 6 GHz band for license-exempt technologies is important to improve the economy, address the digital divide, accelerate technical innovation and more. The report titled "6 GHz License Exempt: Why the full 1200 MHz and why now?" was released together with Broadcom, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel and Microsoft.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

2J Antennas Introduces the World's Smallest Flexible Antenna Series

2J Antennas, a global provider of high performance antenna solutions, has introduced the world’s smallest flexible antenna to their brand new Mono-Flexi Series. The cutting-edge patent pending technology solves the antenna performance vs. size challenge by introducing a new technique of cable bridging between radiation elements and the extension ground plane, making it ideal for small device integration. The bridging technique creates lower resonances and optimizes tuning while reducing the antenna size with maximum efficiency, especially across low frequency bands.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Real Time Spectrum Analyzer with GPS Functionality for Wireless Situational Awareness Applications

The ThinkRF R5750 Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer with GPS is built for mobile wireless situational awareness applications such as RF drive testing, coverage mapping, propagation analysis, direction finding & transmitter localization and vehicle based spectrum monitoring. Featuring a 27 GHz frequency range, up to 100 MHz IBW, and 28 GHz/s stream rates, the thinkRF R5750 Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer provides the best price-performance ratio on the market and the coverage required to analyze today’s complex, dense, and dispersed wireless signal environment.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

RF Receiver for Spectrum Regulators Demonstrates High Performance in a Rugged Form Factor

CRFS' RFeye Node 40-8 is a purpose-designed regulator-focused RF receiver that combines high-performance spectrum monitoring with a rugged form factor at an affordable price. The Node 40-8 uses the latest superheterodyne receiver technology to provide outstanding quality and performance at a competitive price. It is a complete spectrum monitoring and geolocation system designed for remote deployment in distributed networks both indoors and outdoors, including in hostile environments. Packaged in a compact, rugged and weatherproof housing, it has been optimized for size, weight, and power (SWaP) and is simple to connect to power and network.
Businesseverythingrf.com

Akoustis Appoints Kamran Cheema to Lead 5G Mobile and Multi-Chip-Module Development

Akoustis Technologies, an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that it has appointed Kamran Cheema as Vice President of Engineering. Mr. Cheema brings a wealth of RF experience in product design, manufacturing, technology development, program management, and quality management with over 25 years of experience in micro-acoustic technology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy