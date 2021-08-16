NRAO to Develop Next Gen Very Large Array Antenna with 263 Dish Antennas Across North America
The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) $23 million for design and development work on the Next Generation Very Large Array (ngVLA), including producing a prototype antenna. The ngVLA is a powerful radio telescope with 263 dish antennas distributed across North America, is proposed to be the next cutting-edge astronomical observatory.www.everythingrf.com
