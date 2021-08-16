Cancel
Public Health

Covid: Self-isolation changes and Scotland goes back to school

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. 1. Self-isolation ends for double-jabbed and under-18s Anyone who has had two doses of a Covid vaccine or is under 18, and has been in contact with...

Related
SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Antibody tests offered to public for first time

Antibody tests are to be widely offered to the UK public for the first time in a new programme that aims to find out more about how much natural protection people have after getting coronavirus. The government scheme will offer tests to thousands of adults each day. Anyone over 18...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Changes to self-isolation rules agreed for Northern Ireland

Rules on self-isolation in Northern Ireland are to be relaxed, Stormont ministers have agreed. People who are close contacts of positive cases will no longer have to isolate for 10 days, as long as they test negative, have no symptoms and have had both jabs of a Covid-19 vaccine. The...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: NI ministers agree to relax self-isolation rules

The Stormont Executive has agreed to a number of changes to Covid-19 rules, including the end of close contacts self-isolating if they are fully vaccinated. Other changes have been agreed for schools and the hospitality sector. Class bubbles will no longer be required from the start of term. The rule-of-six...
Public HealthSunderland Echo

Self-isolation rules change from today: this is what you need to know

People with both coronavirus jabs no longer have to self-isolate after contact with a positive case from today (Monday, August 16). As of Monday, those who are fully vaccinated will not have to isolate for 10 days if they come into contact with a positive case, and instead will be advised to take a PCR test.
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Relaxation of NI self-isolation comes in effect

Fully-vaccinated close contacts of people who have Covid-19 no longer need to automatically self-isolate. Instead, they should get a PCR test on day two and day eight of what would have been their 10-day isolation period. A number of changes to Covid-19 restrictions made by the NI Executive last week...
Cell PhonesBBC

NHS Covid app 'pings' fall after changes

The number of alerts sent by the NHS COVID-19 app in England and Wales has fallen to its lowest number since the week ending 23 June. A total of 261,453 alerts were sent in the week to August 11, down 18% on the previous week. The figures cover the first...
EducationTelegraph

Can ministers fight off the threat of another Covid schools crisis?

When Sajid Javid became Health Secretary, he seemed to have a good chance of overseeing the end of Covid as a serious problem. Britain had led the world in vaccine rollout. And while the Delta variant was on the rise, some academics said it may even hasten the end of Covid by infecting anyone still susceptible by the autumn. So: a difficult summer, but no winter wave. When schools went back, life should return to normal and Britain’s recovery would begin in earnest.
U.K.Nursing Times

Respected nurse leader named lord-lieutenant of South Yorkshire

Professor Dame Hilary Chapman has this week been named as the next lord-lieutenant of South Yorkshire. She was one of the country’s most prominent chief nurses and is credited with making major contributions to health policy, healthcare delivery and system reform. She is probably most well-known for co-leading the development...
PoliticsBBC

Sent to Halifax: One town's asylum story

What is life like for asylum seekers trying to settle in the UK - and how do local people feel about accepting more of them? Here is what I found in one Yorkshire town with a long history of providing refuge for those fleeing conflict and persecution. Walking through the...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Vaccination 'big push' continues in Northern Ireland

The Department of Health is continuing its push to get more people in Northern Ireland vaccinated against Covid-19 with mass vaccination walk-in centres reopening on Sunday. There were some long queues on Saturday on the first day of what has been billed as the Big Jab Weekend. No official figures...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Covid news: Trump team thought UK officials were ‘out of their minds’ to aim for herd immunity

US officials in the Trump team thought the UK was “out of their minds” to pursue herd immunity when the pandemic began, a new book about the coronavirus crisis has revealed.The UK’s initial approach, which saw a late imposition of social distancing restrictions, was shocking to the officials in Donald Trump’s team, according to the authors of Aftershocks: Pandemic Politics and the End of the Old International Order.“We thought they were out of their minds. We told them it would be an absolutely devastating approach to deal with the pandemic,” one US official said. “We thought they were nuts and they thought we were nuts. It turns out, in the end, we were a little more right than they were.”More than 20,000 lives could have been saved if the UK government had imposed lockdown one week earlier, former scientific adviser Prof Neil Ferguson has said.Read more:Sajid Javid ‘confident’ Covid vaccine booster scheme will start in SeptemberNew 10-minute Covid test boosts holiday hopes‘Covid is a miserable way to die’: Alabama doctor refuses to treat anyone who is unvaccinated

