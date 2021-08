RFMW to Provide Design and Sales Support for Unictron Antenna Modules

Google Cloud and GE Appliances have signed a multi-year deal to create the next generation of smart home appliances. GE Appliances is already a leader in the appliance industry, while Google is a major player in the smart home market. As a result of their respective backgrounds, the companies clearly see each other as a match to develop the next generation of smart home appliances. The new products will be powered by Google’s Cloud Vision AI, and will be able to integrate with Android, Google Assistant and other Google products.