Nike OverBreak SP Arrives in "Light Bone/Metallic Silver"

Longtime fans of Michael Jordan and his sneaker output would probably agree that one of his greatest shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 11. This was the first shoe he released after his return from baseball and it is one of those shoes that continues to stand the test of time. Every single year, new colorways and retros are released, and 2021 is about to be no exception. For instance, in December we will see the return of the Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey," and in November we will get the Air Jordan 11 "Animal Instinct."