Nike OverBreak SP Arrives in "Light Bone/Metallic Silver"

Hypebae
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeatured in previous collaborations with Tom Sachs and UNDERCOVER, Nike‘s chunky OverBreak SP silhouette has now been reworked with a fresh color palette. A perfect pair to introduce to your summer lineup, the sneaker comes in a “Light Bone/Metallic Silver” theme. The shoe is dressed in a simple ivory-hued base on the upper, which is accentuated with shiny silver on the Swoosh. An electric blue shade is added to the mix for contrast on the heel tab and collar. Rounding out the design is the OverBreak SP’s signature textured foam rubber sole, as well as Nike’s logo stamped onto the tongue tag.

