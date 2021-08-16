Apology due to Kaardal

Keeping words in the context in which they were spoken or written is very important when stating the truth. Lawyer Erick Kaardal used the phrase “fascist-style tactics” referring to the actions of the Marshall Middle School principal when she took away a petition being circulated by one of the students. The principal stated in one of her emails that she had also circulated a petition when she was a student. Why did she stop a Marshall Middle School student from doing the same?