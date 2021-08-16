Cancel
Hadley, MN

AMATEUR BASEBALL: Milroy Yankees win Region 4C tournament; Hadley gets tripped up by Windom in series finale

Marshall Independent
 6 days ago

MARSHALL — The Milroy Yankees defeated Bird Island 7-3 to claim the Region 4C championship on Sunday at Legion Field. The Yankees jumped out to an early lead in the first when Dylan Criquet-Danielson connected on a single, Andy Schmidt reached on a fielder’s choice and Matt Bauer smacked an RBI double to put Milroy up 1-0. They then added a run in the third on an RBI groundout by Derek Rasmussen, but Bird Island had an answer, scoring two runs in the next half-inning on an RBI single and a wild pitch to tie things up at 2-2.

