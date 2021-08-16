AMATEUR BASEBALL: Milroy Yankees win Region 4C tournament; Hadley gets tripped up by Windom in series finale

Heaney (7-8) earned the win over Seattle on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out nine. Things didn't look good for the southpaw in the early going, as he allowed two runs in each of the first two innings. However, Heaney settled down and kept the Mariners off the scoreboard the rest of the way to notch his first win since joining New York on July 30. The veteran hurler struck out nine while providing the team with some much-needed length after the Yankees used nine pitchers in Friday's extra-innings victory. Heaney will carry a 5.45 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road against the White Sox next week.