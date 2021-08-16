AMATEUR BASEBALL: Rally falls short for Marshall against Regal in Region 4C tournament

After the Black Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning the ‘Canes would answer back in the fourth bringing the scoring to within one after an error and a walk put two ‘Canes runners on base. Jack Hiedeman would break the scoring drought in the fourth driving in Alex Hensch with a single (4-1) followed by Jake Anderson connecting on a single to plate Darin Stanislawski (4-2). The ‘Canes’ final score of the game would come on an error in the same inning (4-3).