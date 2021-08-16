AMATEUR BASEBALL: Rally falls short for Marshall against Regal in Region 4C tournament
MARSHALL — The Marshall amateur baseball team has been involved in a lot of close games, especially during the Region 4C tournament where their last two games were decided by one run. Facing Regal with their season on the line, Marshall found their backs against the wall, trailing by five runs after committing five errors, but a late comeback attempt by the A’s fell just short in a 5-4 loss on Saturday at Legion Field.www.marshallindependent.com
Comments / 0