Hello Everyone!!!! Well I'm down 45ish lbs and have about 10 more to go. Also need to start excerising WAY more than I do now. Took 3 weeks off from MFP, threw every restriction I had in place out the door and let loose. What can I say... my weight as of this morning didn't budge. Okay I can handle that! PHEW!! But come on SELF... I have 10 lbs to go to be at a healthy BMI...so close. I can do this, I GOTTA DO THIS.