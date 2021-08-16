Cancel
A Basket Bag Is The Only Accessory You Need This Summer – Here Are 16 Of Our Favourites

By Esther Newman
Refinery29
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe girl with the basket bag knows how to master summer dressing. She’s a modern Jane Birkin, standing in the supermarket queue with an air of French girl nonchalance; she adds a vintage touch to her weekend brunch look or elevates her denim cutoffs and bikini. That’s the thing about basket bags – they’re charming without being too-try hard, imbuing even the most basic outfits with a whimsical playfulness. And they're the perfect summer accompaniment, taking you effortlessly from picnic to beach, farmers' market to dinner date.

