1 killed after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One man has died after a shooting occurred in Springfield early Monday morning.

Springfield Police dispatch says crews were called out to a shooting on the 900 block of Sunset Avenue around 1:32 a.m.

>>2 taken to hospital after pursuit ends in Piqua crash

Additional details have not been made available at this time.

Our crews on the scene say police have set up more crime scene tape to block off more of the area.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

©2021 Cox Media Group