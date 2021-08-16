Cancel
Knob Noster, MO

Knob Noster State Park beautification day clean-up scheduled for end of August

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOB NOSTER — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has announced the annual park beautification project at Knob Noster State Park. Volunteers can spend 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, August 28, cleaning litter, doing trail work, park maintenance and exotic and invasive plant control. The Knob Noster Lions Club will provide free lunches for individuals who donate their time that day. The park is located near Knob Noster and Whiteman Air Force Base, off Highway 50, south on Highway 23 or Highway DD. Social-distancing guidelines should be followed. Registration is recommended, especially for larger groups who intend to help. For more information about how to register, click here.

