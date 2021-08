Seoul [South Korea], August 20 (ANI/Global Economic): Korean automobile companies have sold 2,297,000 units in the global market in the first half of this year, closing to the level of 2,303,000 units sold in the first half of 2019. In particular, global market share increased by 0.6 per cent p from 7.4 per cent in in the first half of 2019 to 8.0in the first half of this year.