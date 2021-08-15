Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin’s road to Gretzky

Toronto Maple Leafs superstar center Auston Matthews was named the cover athlete for EA Sports NHL 22. This is the second time the young center has been featured on the cover of the NHL video game franchise, the first being on NHL 20. Some people are outraged with the fact that Matthews has been featured on the cover twice in the past three years, skipping out on players like Carey Price, Nathan Mackinnon, David Pastrnak and more. However, it makes sense for the reigning Maurice Rocket Richard trophy and the best player on the most popular team to be on the cover.