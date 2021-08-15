Cancel
Washington Capitals: Alex Ovechkin’s road to Gretzky

Cover picture for the articleAlex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) We have reached the final chapters of Alex Ovechkin‘s storied Washington Capitals career. After he inked his five year contract extension we now know there’s at least five more chapters left. Like a new book, we can’t wait to open up and read it. Now that we’ve reached that point in following the great eight, knowing this is probably the last dance, how can Ovechkin catch Gretzky?

