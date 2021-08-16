Cancel
Business

Ramkrishna Forgings bags order from European customer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 16 (ANI): Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd said on Monday it has won a multi-year order from a European tier-one customer in auto segment worth 20 million euros (about Rs 175 crore). The order is to be implemented over four years distributed equally. Managing Director Naresh Jalan...

#Mining Equipment#Mexico#International Business#European#Ani#Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
Business
Manufacturing
Economy
India
Celebritiestucsonpost.com

Toothsi comes on-board with Glamanand Supermodel India 2021

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Toothsi, India's first and largest at home smile makeover service is the Title sponsor of Glamanand Supermodel India, which is a national preliminary to the biggest international pageants in the world including Miss International, Miss Multinational, Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinental and Miss Globe International.
Businesstucsonpost.com

India Inc credit outlook turns positive, upgrades rise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Crisil Ratings has revised the credit quality outlook of India Inc for fiscal 2022 to positive from cautiously optimistic earlier, predicated on a sustained recovery in demand after the blip caused by the second wave of Covid-19 afflictions in the first quarter. The increase...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Grid-scale storage potential in India

A new report by the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory states that energy storage could play a significant role in India’s power system. The nation will deploy energy storage capacity in the range of 50 GW to 120 GW (160 GWh to 800 GWh) by 2030. Installations could increase to the range of 180 GW to 800 GW (750 GWh to 4,800 GWh) by 2050, representing between 10% and 25% of total installed power capacity by 2050.
Energy Industrytucsonpost.com

Lower hydropower output to cap Bhutan's growth

Singapore, August 20 (ANI): Fitch Solutions on Friday revised up both 2020 estimate and 2021 forecast for Bhutan's real GDP growth to minus 1.8 per cent and 4 per cent from minus 2.4 per cent and 2.9 per cent previously. The 2020 revision was made after updated data releases showed...
Agriculturetucsonpost.com

Cabinet approves National Mission on Edible Oils

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): With the aim to increase domestic production of edible oil, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the implementation of National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm with a financial outlay of Rs 11,040 crores. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
Businesstucsonpost.com

Rakuten India announces Product Conference 2021

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rakuten India Enterprise - a Bangalore-based Technology Hub for Rakuten Group, Inc will be virtually hosting Rakuten's Product Conference on August 19 and 20, 2021 in partnership with Analytics India Magazine. The two-day virtual conference - scheduled for 19th20th August 2021 is themed, 'Applied...
Businesstucsonpost.com

Cyble appoints former Reliance Industries Executive

Alpharetta [Georgia], August 18 (ANI/PNN): Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber threat intelligence company that empowers organizations with darkwebcybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that Kaustubh Medhe, former Assistant Vice President - Information Risk ManagementCybersecurity at Reliance Industries Group, has taken over as the Head of Research and Intelligence at Cyble.
Indiatucsonpost.com

Azaad - India's first Rural Entertainment Channel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amidst an explosion of incredible content and an ever-expanding, large, and diverse Indian Consumer base India's First Premium Rural Entertainment Channel, Azaad and India's leading entertainment super app MX player announce a strategic partnership to enable exponential growth and bring together the linear, rural, and digital worlds together.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: big push from UK, European Union

U.K. business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, has set out long-awaited British hydrogen plans, arguing the move gives the U.K. a strategic advantage. “With the potential to provide a third of the U.K.’s energy in the future, our strategy positions the U.K. as first in the global race to ramp up hydrogen technology and seize the thousands of jobs and private investment that come with it,” said Kwarteng in a statement today. The government said it has based its approach on previous success with offshore wind, mentioning the contracts for difference (CfD) incentive scheme as central. “As such, the government has today launched a public consultation on a preferred hydrogen business model which, built on a similar premise to the offshore wind CfDs, is designed to overcome the cost gap between low-carbon hydrogen and fossil fuels.” The government is also consulting on a £240 million (€282 million) Net Zero Hydrogen Fund to support the commercial deployment of new “low carbon hydrogen production plants.” The government also presented a £105 million (€123 million) funding package through a Net Zero Innovation Portfolio for industrial uses; £55 million for an Industrial Fuel Switching Competition, £40 million (€47 million) for a Red Diesel Replacement Competition, for the construction, quarrying and mining sectors; and £10 million for an Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator.
EnvironmentTravel Weekly

Trade strives to reassure customers over European wildfires

Agents and operators have been reassuring and advising holidaymakers amid concerns that raging wildfires in southern Europe could spread to mainstream tourist destinations. Thousands of people have been evacuated in Greece, Turkey and Italy as a result of the fires, which follow a severe heatwave linked to climate change in a week when the United Nations published a landmark study on the issue.
Sportstucsonpost.com

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals depart for UAE

New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Delhi Capitals on Saturday departed for UAE to play the remaining leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). "Phir Se Ud Chala 2.0. We're off to UAE," Delhi Capitals posted a video on Instagram. Earlier, ANI had reported that the...
Economymix929.com

China steel firms start merger to create world’s third biggest producer

(Reuters) – Chinese steelmakers Ansteel Group and Ben Gang formally began the process of merging their operations on Friday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, in a move that will create the world’s third-largest producer of the metal. State-owned Ansteel is taking a 51% stake in smaller rival Ben Gang...
TechnologyEntrepreneur

Healthtech Startup Zini.ai Bags Seed Grant From The Government Of Punjab

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Zini.ai, an AI-powered multilingual virtual physician, a flagship product by Grainpad Pvt Ltd, was selected for the Startup Punjab Seed grant award. Zini.ai was shortlisted from a cohort of 15 startups that were further shortlisted from more than 150 companies from across the country.
Sportstucsonpost.com

Modern cricket is a lot about innovation: Shafali

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): India women's cricket team opener Shafali Verma and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan have become the latest cricket stars to sign an exclusive partnership with the world's first officially licensed digital collectibles platform Rario. Shafali Verma and Shakib Al Hasan join Smriti Mandhana and Zaheer Khan as the exclusive player partners of Rario.
Cyclingsingletracks.com

The European Divide Trail: An Interview and Diary Entries from the Route

The United States has some notable cross-country bike routes that are beloved by bikepackers including the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route and the soon to be completely routed Eastern Divide Trail. These trails and routes promise to be transcendent for voyagers, both physically and psychologically. One route that hasn’t yet...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Deliveroo orders double as customers continue with lockdown takeaway habits

Deliveroo saw orders through its app double in the first six months of the year as lockdown helped to boost sales.Revenues jumped 82 per cent to £922.5m, the food delivery company reported in its first results since it listed on the stock market.It delivered 148.8 million meals and grocery orders between January and June – more than twice as many as in the same period a year ago. However, it still lost money. Pre-tax losses fell from £128.4m to £104.8m over the period,Deliveroo said the number of monthly active customers – a commonly used metric for apps and social media...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

China's GCL plans Ethiopian ammonia plant and hydrogen facilities

Chinese solar panel maker GCL Group plans a plant in Ethiopia to make ammonia using the natural gas produced from fields it has been developing under a deal with the local government. GCL, which is diversifying its business by exploring new energy sources, will also set up facilities with the...
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

EU, UK digital Covid certificates recognised by IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], August 20 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) and UK NHS Covid Pass can now be uploaded into IATA Travel Pass as verified proof of vaccination for travel. Travellers holding an EU DCC or UK NHS Covid Pass can...

