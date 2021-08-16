Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Steadying Above 1.38 as Data and Fed Risks Dominate
Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3730-1.3756. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar rate was finding a firmer footing above the recently-tested 1.38 support level on entry into a busy week that could see Sterling’s resilience tested again by the greenback as the Federal Reserve (Fed) edges closer toward a tapering of its quantitative easing programme.www.poundsterlinglive.com
