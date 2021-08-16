Cancel
Flash Flood Watch issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-17 07:41:00 Expires: 2021-08-18 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian .TD 16W continues to approach the Marianas. Showers and thunderstorms will increase this evening with the heaviest rainfall expected today. 16W has begun to improve in organization. While it is still weak it will now have an opportunity to strengthen, although it should be past us before it does so. As is passes, heavy rainfall remains a possibility. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * Guam, Rota, Saipan, and Tinian islands in the Marianas. * Through late tonight. * Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with TD 16W. * Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible through tonight.

alerts.weather.gov

Union County, NJweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Union TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Rahway - Linden - Elizabeth * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - In hilly terrain, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys, and increase susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ucnj.org/public-safety/division-of-emergency-services/get-prepared-get-involved - https://weather.gov/nyc - https://ready.gov/hurricanes
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Salt Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Salt Lake FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE PARLEYS CANYON BURN SCAR WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN SALT LAKE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Be careful for debris on I-80 near the burn scar through the overnight period.
Essex County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Essex, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 00:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Essex; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Eastern Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey * Until 330 AM EDT. * At 1218 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Paterson, Passaic, Wayne, Orange, Millburn, Caldwell, Hawthorne, Fairfield, Clifton, West Orange, Montclair, Livingston, Maplewood, South Orange, Little Falls, Verona, Cedar Grove, Woodland Park, Totowa and West Caldwell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Middlesex County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 02:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Middlesex; Monmouth The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Monmouth County in central New Jersey Middlesex County in northern New Jersey * Until 700 AM EDT. * At 204 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have already fallen in spots. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Somerset, Edison, Middletown, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, South Brunswick, Sayreville, North Brunswick, Marlboro, and Manalapan. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 9 and 13. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 102 and 134. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Cape May County, NJweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cape May, Middlesex, Ocean, Western Monmouth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 00:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cape May; Middlesex; Ocean; Western Monmouth COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING We have passed high tide, so the coastal flood advisory will be allowed to expire. However, fresh water flooding will be possible for any areas that receive heavy rain overnight.
Suffolk County, NYweather.gov

Storm Surge Watch issued for Southwest Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Target Area: Southwest Suffolk HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Lindenhurst - Sayville - Patchogue * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 70 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for significant wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: Complete preparations for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas, before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong and frequent rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - In hilly terrain, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys, and increase susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://scoem.suffolkcountyny.gov - https://weather.gov/nyc - https://ready.gov/hurricanes
Essex County, NJweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Eastern Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Essex TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Newark - Belleville - Nutley * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - In hilly terrain, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys, and increase susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.essexsheriff.com - https://weather.gov/nyc - https://ready.gov/hurricanes
Okaloosa County, FLweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Okaloosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Okaloosa THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OKALOOSA COUNTY At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Destin, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Lake Lorraine, Ocean City, Shalimar, Cinco Bayou, Eglin Village, Longwood, Postil and Seminole.
Bonneville County, IDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 22:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Upper Snake River Plain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jefferson, northwestern Bonneville and northern Bingham Counties through 1030 PM MDT At 1001 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Terreton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Terreton, Hamer and Sage Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 00:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Sussex COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING We have passed high tide, so the coastal flood advisory will be allowed to expire.
Nassau County, NYweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Nassau STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Oyster Bay - Glen Cove - Kings Point * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 55 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through early Monday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should soon be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Very dangerous surf and rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - In hilly terrain, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys, and increase susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://nassaucountyny.gov/1634/Hurricane-Preparedness - https://weather.gov/nyc - https://ready.gov/hurricanes
Salt Lake County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Salt Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 22:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Salt Lake FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE PARLEYS CANYON BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN SALT LAKE COUNTY At 1044 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Parleys Canyon Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Parleys Canyon Burn Scar. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Parleys Canyon Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Parleys Canyon Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Salt Lake County This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Utah near mile marker 138. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Floyd County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Montgomery, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Floyd; Montgomery; Pulaski FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL CARROLL, WEST CENTRAL FLOYD, SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES At 1248 AM EDT, The public reported minor creek and cropland flooding 2 miles northwest of Copper Valley due to thunderstorms. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Radford... Pulaski Dublin... Allisonia Indian Valley... Claytor Lake State Park Claytor Dam This includes the following streams and drainages Carper Branch, Dry Branch, Goose Creek, Big Indian Creek, Greasy Creek, Big Reed Island Creek, Little Indian Creek, Big Macks Creek, Deepwater Creek and Back Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Montgomery County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL CARROLL, WEST CENTRAL FLOYD, SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES At 1248 AM EDT, The public reported minor creek and cropland flooding 2 miles northwest of Copper Valley due to thunderstorms. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Radford... Pulaski Dublin... Allisonia Indian Valley... Claytor Lake State Park Claytor Dam This includes the following streams and drainages Carper Branch, Dry Branch, Goose Creek, Big Indian Creek, Greasy Creek, Big Reed Island Creek, Little Indian Creek, Big Macks Creek, Deepwater Creek and Back Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 01:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: New Castle FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and Pennsylvania including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * Through Monday morning. * Periods of heavy rain are expected through Sunday night as Hurricane Henri passes to our east. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are forecast with locally higher amounts possible. * Flash flooding may occur. Also, there may be significant within banks rises or minor flooding on some of the main stem rivers and large creeks.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:12:00 Expires: 2021-08-22 15:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan Guam has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Guam * Until 315 PM ChST. * At 210 PM ChST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in the advisory area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of up to one inch are possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Tamuning, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Hagatna Heights, Talofofo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita and Umatac.
Floyd County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Floyd, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 22:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Floyd; Pulaski FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL CARROLL, WEST CENTRAL FLOYD, SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES At 1248 AM EDT, The public reported minor creek and cropland flooding 2 miles northwest of Copper Valley due to thunderstorms. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Radford... Pulaski Dublin... Allisonia Indian Valley... Claytor Lake State Park Claytor Dam This includes the following streams and drainages Carper Branch, Dry Branch, Goose Creek, Big Indian Creek, Greasy Creek, Big Reed Island Creek, Little Indian Creek, Big Macks Creek, Deepwater Creek and Back Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Atlantic by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks, and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Atlantic The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Monmouth County in central New Jersey Northwestern Atlantic County in southern New Jersey Burlington County in southern New Jersey Camden County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Ocean County in southern New Jersey * Until 315 AM EDT. * At 1204 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Heavy rainfall is currently moving in from the east. Rainfall rates of 0.5 to 1.0 inch an hour is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Voorhees, Medford, Lindenwold, Hammonton, and Lumberton. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 7A. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 26 and 57. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 24. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 28 and 44.
Atlantic County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Atlantic, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 00:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks, and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Atlantic; Ocean The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Monmouth County in central New Jersey Northwestern Atlantic County in southern New Jersey Burlington County in southern New Jersey Camden County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Ocean County in southern New Jersey * Until 315 AM EDT. * At 1204 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Heavy rainfall is currently moving in from the east. Rainfall rates of 0.5 to 1.0 inch an hour is possible. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Philadelphia, Camden, Gloucester City, Cherry Hill, Evesham, Mount Laurel, Willingboro, Voorhees, Medford, Lindenwold, Hammonton, and Lumberton. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 3 and 7A. Interstate 76 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 26 and 57. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 24. Interstate 676 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 4. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 28 and 44.
Staten Island, NYweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Richmond (Staten Is.) by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 23:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Richmond (Staten Is.) TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Midland Beach - Todt Hill - Tottenville * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 55 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - In hilly terrain, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys, and increase susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www1.nyc.gov/site/em/ready/coastal-storms-hurricanes.page - http://maps.nyc.gov/hurricane - https://weather.gov/nyc - https://ready.gov/hurricanes

