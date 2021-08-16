Cancel
Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Sheridan by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Sheridan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Norton, eastern Sheridan, southeastern Decatur, northeastern Gove and western Graham Counties through 230 AM CDT At 152 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jennings to 9 miles north of Voda. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Norton, northeastern Gove, eastern Sheridan, southeastern Decatur and western Graham Counties, including the following locations Leoville, New Almelo and Studley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Studley, KS
Graham County, KS
Decatur County, KS
Gove County, KS
Norton, KS
Gove City, KS
Norton County, KS
Sheridan County, KS
