There is rising anger against the Biden Administration across the political aisle over the chaotic exit from Afghanistan and both sides are demanding answers. The House could be having hearings to ask questions about the withdrawal and the Taliban’s quick takeover of the country as soon as next week. FOX’s Eben Brown speaks to Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN), House Foreign Affairs Committee Member, about his thoughts on the situation and what he would like to learn from any hearings that will take place.