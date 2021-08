A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £119.17 ($155.70).