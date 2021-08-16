Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Our Milwaukee Record Halftime Show series is back!

By Milwaukee Record Staff
milwaukeerecord.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a season away, we’re thrilled to announce that our Milwaukee Record Halftime Shows are coming back! Like previous seasons, the concert series will take place at Cactus Club (with one “away game” at The Cooperage). Also like previous seasons, our friends at Miller High Life will sponsor our football-focused festivities, meaning fans can enjoy “The Champagne Of Beers” and Miller Lite for $2.50 a bottle or $10 for a bucket of five beers all game long.

