Sk8boy Island

It’s the “picture of Rihanna on vacation as a Monday Links headliner bc shit is slow” point of the summer…. We’re up to 68 parts on the QS One-Spot Part Map!. “I remembered from like being a kid and being like ‘Why would I fucking count how many times this dude pushes,’ but then when I saw the Andrew Allen stats and there was like flannel stats and shit I was like, ‘Yes! Fuck dude, thats awesome. I’m not the only one counting weird shit.'” The statisticians at 4-Ply crunched the numbers on all of Frank Gerwer’s footy, and got an interview with the man as well. We need to do a Frank Five Favorite Parts…