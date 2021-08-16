Cancel
Basketball

Sk8boy Island

quartersnacks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the “picture of Rihanna on vacation as a Monday Links headliner bc shit is slow” point of the summer…. We’re up to 68 parts on the QS One-Spot Part Map!. “I remembered from like being a kid and being like ‘Why would I fucking count how many times this dude pushes,’ but then when I saw the Andrew Allen stats and there was like flannel stats and shit I was like, ‘Yes! Fuck dude, thats awesome. I’m not the only one counting weird shit.'” The statisticians at 4-Ply crunched the numbers on all of Frank Gerwer’s footy, and got an interview with the man as well. We need to do a Frank Five Favorite Parts…

Island races in Colton

Island races in Colton

Canoeists and kayakers hit the water this past weekend for the ‘Round the Islands canoe race sponsored by the Higley Association. This year’s event is dedicated to Clark Trerise, long -ime dedicated volunteer, who passed away this past year. Above is the Zach Shaw family. For more, see story here. Photo submitted by Judy Fuhr.
'Untold' and 'Fantasy Island' debut

'Untold' and 'Fantasy Island' debut

Netflix muscles into ESPN’s “30 for 30” niche with “Untold,” a series of sports documentaries offering a broader perspective on widely reported controversies that allows athletes to tell their sides of the story. Unlike most Netflix series, “Untold” will not stream all at once but will drop new episodes on...
NBADetroit Bad Boys

Motor City Hoops Podcast: David Aldridge talks the DC —> Troy Weaver —> Pistons pipline

David Aldridge (The Athletic) joins the Motor City Hoops Podcast (@motorcityhoops) for his second time to talk about the Detroit Pistons. We start off this episode talking about the Washington, D.C. connections within this Pistons organization (Troy Weaver, Jerami Grant, Luka Garza, etc.) which David, a mainstay in DC basketball circles, is obviously familiar with. I then get David’s overall thoughts on the Pistons offseason, his outlook on the upcoming season for Detroit, and the future of the organization.
NBAchatsports.com

Dennis Schröder and the incentives of a “prove it” season

The incentives of a contract season have led to some of the most thrilling and terrible basketball I’ve ever seen. Remember when we thought Marcus Morris should make an All-Star team? Remember Terry Rozier hijacking the offense for 20 minutes per game? The range of outcomes here are miles apart, which makes it all the more interesting how well Dennis Schröder plays this next season.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAThe Ringer

How This Week’s Patrick Beverley Trades Explain the NBA

Chris Ryan is joined by The Ringer’s Rob Mahoney to discuss Patrick Beverley getting traded twice in a week. Then they discuss the financial and competitive realities of several teams around the league. Host: Chris Ryan. Guest: Rob Mahoney. Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts.
Brad Stevens Wants To See A Gritty, Tough Celtics Team 'That Boston Can Really Get Behind'

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens has been a busy man this summer. But he expected that when he took over for the retiring Danny Ainge and moved from the Celtics bench to front office. The new Celtics president of basketball ops. has been furiously rebuilding both the Boston roster and coaching staff this offseason. He brought in Ime Udoka to take over on as head coach, and in his first big front office move, Stevens traded away point guard Kemba Walker. That was just the tip of the iceberg in a transaction-filled offseason for Boston. Gone are Walker, Evan Fournier and Tristan...
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

Film Breakdown: Why Landry Shamet will make the Suns’ bench unit dangerous

The Phoenix Suns acquired Landry Shamet in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets last month, giving up Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. If there’s anything we know about James Jones, it’s that he loves shooters. Throw in the fact that Monty Williams was on the record to say he (Shamet) is someone “I’d want my daughter to marry” and the fit checks two boxes from a personnel standpoint.
Celtics give Robert Williams surprising contract extension

The Boston Celtics have reportedly agreed to terms with center Robert Williams on a four-year contract extension. The Boston Celtics have had themselves a busy offseason. They traded Kemba Walker, signed former Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder and signed Marcus Smart to a long-term contract extension. As it turns out, the Celtics were far from finished, as they agreed to terms with a player currently on the roster.
Miami Heat: Ranking all five starters for 2021-22 season

The Miami Heat have been one of the most active teams in the NBA since the start of the offseason. They’ve doubled down on a veteran-centric approach, extending one while bringing in a few others who are north of 30 years old. The team’s biggest move was a sign-and-trade for...
CBS gives Knicks rare glowing review for off-season moves

It has been quite some time since the New York Knicks had an adequate front office capable of putting together a team without financially strapping themselves to the ground. Retaining some of their own players preparing to get free agency, the Knicks executed three-year deals, but the final year is not guaranteed, allowing them to move on if need be.
NBAchatsports.com

Brad Stevens recaps Celtics offseason moves

Brad Stevens discussed the Josh Richardson trade, Dennis Schröder signing and Enes Kanter addition, all while reflecting on his transition to president this offseason. He thought about what worked and didn’t last year, learned to role quickly and tried to stay diligent making the right moves. Thursday’s press conference marked...
Finding Realistic Candidates for the Blazers' Final Roster Spot

The Trail Blazers, remember, plan to enter the 2021-22 season with 14 players on the roster, according to Jason Quick of The Athletic. Signing Greg Brown III to a three-year deal earlier this week left Portland one guaranteed contract shy of that total, and their underwhelming play at Summer League made clear that the Blazers' final roster spot—despite some public expectations otherwise—isn't earmarked for Michael Beasley, Kenneth Faried of Emmanuel Mudiay.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA releases full schedule for 2021-22 season

A trio of return games for All-Star point guards Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry and Kemba Walker highlight the NBA's full schedule release Friday afternoon. Westbrook will head back to Washington with the Los Angeles Lakers on March 19, about a week after the teams meet in Los Angeles on March 11, while Lowry will return to Toronto for the first time with the Miami Heat on Feb. 3. Walker will make his return to Boston alongside Evan Fournier, who also joined the New York Knicks this offseason, on Dec.
NBAdailythunder.com

Growing up Thunder: Théo Maledon looks to build on rookie season

Théo Maledon came into the 2020 NBA Draft, with projections ranging from late first round to early second round. He was touted as a mature player for being 19 years old with a high basketball IQ. Playing internationally, Maledon was able to get professional experience early. He showed a good...
NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers' Russell Westbrook Trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend and former team president Magic Johnson may be on vacation, but he’s still paying attention to what his old team is doing. On Thursday, the Lakers executed a major trade, acquiring Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 overall pick in tonight’s first round.

