Sir Mo Farah shares mission to get kids involved in sport and the Olympic life lessons he's passed on to his own children

Nancy Kerrigan should have been famous for her talent on the ice alone, but as we all know, her story doesn't end with a simple Olympic win or loss. In 1994, the figure skater found herself at the center of one of the biggest sports scandals in history, when she was clubbed in the knee in a Detroit ice rink just two days before the Olympic trials. Her attack, the world later learned, was orchestrated by the ex-husband of Kerrigan's competitor, Tanya Harding, who would go on to live in infamy as the villain of the story. Shortly following "the whack heard round the world," as it was dubbed by the tabloid press at the time, Kerrigan recovered and returned to the ice, winning an Olympic silver medal that year.