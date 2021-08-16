Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sir Mo Farah shares mission to get kids involved in sport and the Olympic life lessons he's passed on to his own children

By Sophie Hamilton
Hello Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThink of Sir Mo Farah and we all remember those incredible scenes of him winning gold in both the 5,000 and 10,000m races at the London 2012 Olympics. Since those momentous wins, Mo did the double again at the 2016 Olympics and became a national treasure. Fans everywhere copied his now-iconic 'Mobot' move, and in 2017, Mo was knighted by Her Majesty the Queen.

www.hellomagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aisha
Person
Mo Farah
Person
Rihanna
Person
Giovanna Fletcher
Person
Alex Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Life Lessons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Worldallkpop.com

Shin Hyun Joon shares his joy of having children later in life

Actor Shin Hyun Joon, who recently welcomed his first daughter, shared his joy of having children later in life. On August 15th, the 52-years-old actor posted a video clip of him holding his baby girl in his arms on his Instagram with a caption, "Fool. I'm a fool for my daughter. Thank you, Jesus." In the video clip, Shin Hyun Joon is seen preciously holding his 3-months-old daughter while his sons playing with each other can be heard in the background.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Tragic Death Of Gordon Ramsay's Protégée David Dempsey

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most influential chefs in the world. He has seen many highs and lows throughout his journey in the culinary industry. One of his toughest moments was losing a talented colleague and his protégée, David Dempsey, in 2003 (via The Guardian.) The chef was shocked when he heard about Dempsey's passing and said, "He was a very talented chef, very young, passionate, dedicated, focused and energetic. His career meant everything to him."
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Nancy Kerrigan's Son, Who's a Competitive Gymnast

Nancy Kerrigan should have been famous for her talent on the ice alone, but as we all know, her story doesn't end with a simple Olympic win or loss. In 1994, the figure skater found herself at the center of one of the biggest sports scandals in history, when she was clubbed in the knee in a Detroit ice rink just two days before the Olympic trials. Her attack, the world later learned, was orchestrated by the ex-husband of Kerrigan's competitor, Tanya Harding, who would go on to live in infamy as the villain of the story. Shortly following "the whack heard round the world," as it was dubbed by the tabloid press at the time, Kerrigan recovered and returned to the ice, winning an Olympic silver medal that year.
Musicflaunt.com

ADMT shares a life lesson with “Slipped”

ADMT (Adam Taylor) has been making waves over the last year with his unmistakable vocal talent and heart on sleeve songwriting. Today, he treats us to the next installment called “Sipped,” a passionate and emotive offering laced with his effortless vocals. Written from a place of reflection, “Slipped” is the...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Gavin and Stacey star reveals personal heartbreak over death of brother

Gavin and Stacey fan-favourite Larry Lamb has opened up about his personal heartbreak following the sad passing of brother, Wes. Appearing on Friday's This Morning, the actor, best known for playing Michael Shipman in the popular BBC sitcom, was keen to raise awareness on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support, when he detailed the devastating few days he spent with his younger sibling before his death in 2019.
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Peter Andre full of admiration as son Junior celebrates huge news

There were major celebrations in the Andre household on Saturday as Junior celebrated his first major label contract – and dad Peter Andre couldn't have been prouder. Junior has just signed with Rebel Records and Columbia Records UK, and Peter posted a heartwarming tribute to his son. WATCH: Peter Andrew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy