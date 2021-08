If you want to know about the most dangerous animals in New Jersey, read on!. Because pufferfish have clumsy, slow swimming styles, they are vulnerable to predators due to their famous "inflatable" characteristics. A pufferfish may look cute, but it isn't as adorable as it looks. Second among poisonous vertebrates is the pufferfish. Fishermen recommend thick gloves to avoid poisoning and bites when removing hooks. As a result of pufferfish poisoning, victims suffocate as their diaphragm paralyzes. There is no antidote for pufferfish poison. A substance found in pufferfish called tetrodotoxin can cause them to taste painful (and even fatal) fish. The toxic compound tetrodotoxin is approximately 1,200 times more dangerous than cyanide. A pufferfish can kill 30 adults with its toxins.