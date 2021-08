Imagine you deploy an application that reports back the current prices of cryptocurrencies in USD. If you want to visualize it, think of something similar to CoinMarketCap. Now, let’s assume that CoinMarketCap responds in under 3 seconds. That means that if users navigate to their page, they can get the price for the coin they are interested in quickly. On the other hand, your application needs at least 8 seconds to provide an answer. I bet that you won’t have a lot of users after one or two weeks!