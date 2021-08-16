Cancel
Books & Literature

Letter: Satire

Quad-Cities Times
 6 days ago

I am writing to respond to a viewpoint letter written by Bill Long entitled "Cover Up?" that appeared in this newspaper Aug. 9. I want to compliment Mr. Long for his well-written satirical letter. I thought he was serious until he referred to a "Covid Panel" consisting of Moe, Larry, and Curly that are controlling the public's thought process and information. You got me, Mr. Long.

