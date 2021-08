Ashley Alexiss, the model who made history as the first short and curvy swimsuit model on the cover of Sports Illustrated, is divorcing her husband of three years, Travis Yohe –– and she's giving her Instagram followers the reason why. The model and entrepreneur posted a cryptic quote photo to her timeline reading, "It's time to let y'all know." She followed it up with another picture of the two of them overlooking the water at sunset, with her head resting on his shoulder. "Well.. I guess here we go," she began.