Flagstaff, AZ

6 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,495,000

Arizona Daily Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home! From the gourmet kitchen to the lovely primary suite you will find lots of love and updating that enhances this beautiful residence. Pamper yourself in a fabulous primary suite that flows into an open den/study. There you will find a cozy wood stove and views of the forest. There is a 2nd ensuite bedroom on the main level with an attached bath and walk-in shower. You will absolutely love the tall pines and nicely landscaped 1.13 acre lot that is truly a gardener's delight. A protected raised bed garden area is perfect for heirloom vegetables. Relax or entertain on your private patio under a lovely pergola surrounded by nature. Two 2-car garages - one detached with a nice workshop area. Please watch the video for a great virtual tour. So much more and absolutely a must see.

