Flimsy Rand Just Holds On...But What's Next?

Today’s economic calendar was apart from slightly better-than-expected jobless claims basically empty, giving the opportunity for the post-minutes market reaction to unfold “in peace”. The prospect of a less generous monetary policy stance obviously dents equity sentiment in the first place. Concerns about the virus spreading and economies of China and the likes slowing only reinforces the selloff in stocks as well as in other risky assets. European equities slipped more than 2% at some point but are now off intraday lows. The EuroStoxx50 nevertheless tumbles below first support of 4164. Wall Street opens with losses of half a percent. Things on commodity markets look pretty ugly too. Brent oil tanks 2-3% to the mid $66 area while copper and iron crater 2.5% and 5% respectively. The latter is also haunted by China’s pursuit to curb carbon emissions where steel production takes centre stage. On core bond/UST markets, the risk-off context still outweighs the idea of the Fed tapering bond purchases probably from Q4 onwards. US yields decline 1bp (5y) to 1.7 bps (30y). The yield dynamics make sense though, with real yields (10y) advancing 1.7 bps and inflation expectations easing some 2.5 bps. German yields fell in a kneejerk move in early European trading but recovered as the session evolved. Losses are limited both in size and across the curve. The US dollar held an overall advantage during Asian dealings, even against other safe haven currencies including the Japanese yen and Swiss Franc. That changed a bit later. USD/JPY for example retreated from an intraday high at 110.20 to 109.76 currently (virtually unchanged vs yesterday’s close). Even EUR/USD won’t go down without a fight. The currency pair slipped below the 1.17 support to a daily low of 1.1666 before recouping most of the losses. The jury is still out on whether to call the break lower “sustained”. Commodity currencies for obvious reasons are under heavy selling pressure today. CAD, AUD, NZD and NOK all lose a little less than 1% against the USD. CE currencies with the exception of the zloty are remarkably resilient. EUR/CZK and EUR/HUF trade marginally higher at 25.5 and 351 respectively. EUR/PLN jumps from 4.55 to 4.58 as local political turmoil weighs on the Polish currency. Finishing with sterling, EUR/GBP extends gains to 0.855 currently. A minor technical acceleration kicked in after clearing intermediate resistance around 0.853.