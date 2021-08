For most of us, we likely came to know and fell in love with Song Ji Hyo through “Running Man.” Whether it’s her easy-going personality or her can-do attitude where she doesn’t back down from any challenges, it’s just very easy to love her. But other than being a member of the long-running variety show, she’s also Song Ji Hyo the actress, who made her acting debut in 2003 and has since been regularly churning out both dramas and movies.