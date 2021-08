The Los Angeles Dodgers maybe, finally, are starting to hit their stride. On their east coast road trip, they won five of six, including a weekend sweep of the New York Mets. The road trip included multiple rain delays, scorching heat, and two extra inning games. But the Dodgers kept battling and won the two extra inning games, something they had struggled with in the past. The rain delays in Philadelphia seemingly invigorated the offense, as their only loss there was the day with no rain delay.